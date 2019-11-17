HP rejects Xerox's acquisition bid

HP's (NYSE:HPQ) board of directors have unanimously rejected Xerox's (NYSE:XRX) takeover bid of $22/share, reports CNBC.

In their letter to Xerox CEO John Visentin, the board raises concern of outsized debt for merger transaction impacting the combined company's stock.

"We note the decline of Xerox’s revenue from $10.2 billion to $9.2 billion (on a trailing 12-month basis) since June 2018, which raises significant questions for us regarding the trajectory of your business and future prospects," the letter said.

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who owns 10.6% stake in Xerox had recently bought HP stock worth $1.2B and believed the combination of both companies would bring synergies.