Weary Californians warned of new power shutoffs this week

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is warning of more potential power shutoffs, as it monitors a "potentially strong offshore wind event" this coming Wednesday that could prompt the need to cut power to ~180K customers in northern California.

PG&E says its service area typically experiences dry vegetation that are ripe for igniting or spreading a wildfire, but this year's conditions are worse than usual due to above average temperatures, the lack of rain and recent extreme wind events.

Meanwhile, Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) warned earlier today that windy conditions could force shutoffs for 32K customers in mountain and coastal areas, including Ventura, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.