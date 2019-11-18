T-Mobile sets business update call for Monday morning

Nov. 18, 2019 12:58 AM ETTMUS, SBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has informed investors of a business update call set to come before the opening bell Monday.
  • The company will host a call for investors and media that will be webcast at 9 a.m. ET.
  • Potential topics: Recent speculation about the future of CEO John Legere, linked to discussion about the CEO job at WeWork; or possible progress in settling with the states suing to block the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint (NYSE:S), a case set to go to trial next month.
