Details on Ford's Mustang Mach-E

Starting prices - excluding federal tax incentives of up to $7,500 - will range from about $43,895 for the base version to roughly $60,500 for the GT.

Top performance models will achieve 0-60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range with an estimated 459 horsepower and 612 lb.-ft. of torque, in line with the Ford (NYSE:F) Mustang Shelby GT500 and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y.

It's also expected to achieve a range of between 210 miles and at least 300 miles, and may be produced in China, though that will depend on how the trade war plays out.

Unveiled Sunday night in Los Angeles, the Mach-E will relaunch Ford's EV efforts, as part of an $11B plan to to develop 40 new all-electric and hybrid models by 2022.