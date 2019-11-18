SoftBank combining Yahoo Japan, Line Corp

Via a fairly complex transaction, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) intends to combine its Yahoo Japan internet business - now known as Z Holdings (OTCPK:YAHOY) - with Line Corp. (NYSE:LN), creating a $30B tech giant that will compete with the likes of Rakuten.

The firms aim to leverage each other's large user bases to expand their online businesses like shopping, payment services and advertising-supported content.

"Big data is key for the future of both companies," said Koji Hirai, the head of M&A advisory firm Kachitas Corp. "The merger will enable them to create a massive repository of client data."