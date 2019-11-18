WeWork set to lay off thousands - NYT

WeWork (WE) is planning to slash its workforce by at least a third after breakneck growth racked up heavy losses and led it to the brink of collapse, NYT reports.

At least 4,000 job cuts may be announced this week and will take place across the company's sprawling global operation, which employed 12,500 people at the end of June.

Last week, WeWork reported that it lost $1.25B in the third quarter, up more than 150% from the same period a year ago.