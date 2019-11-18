FedEx slams NYT tax story, proposes debate

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is punching back after The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) published a front page story on Sunday, entitled "How FedEx Cut Its Tax Bill to $0."

"Pertinent to this outrageous distortion of the truth is the fact that unlike FedEx, the New York Times paid zero federal income tax in 2017 on earnings of $111M, and only $30M in 2018 - 18% of their pretax book income," wrote FedEx CEO Frederick Smith. "Also in 2018 the New York Times cut their capital investments nearly in half to $57M, which equates to a rounding error when compared to the $6B of capital that FedEx invested in the U.S. economy during that same year."

"I hereby challenge A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of the New York Times and the business section editor to a public debate in Washington, DC with me and the FedEx corporate vice president of tax."