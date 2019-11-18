More records in store at the open

Higher and higher... U.S. markets scored another hat trick on Friday, with the the S&P, Nasdaq and Dow hitting fresh records and the latter topping 28,000 for the first time ever.

Stock futures now suggest gains of another 0.2% at the open.

The move upward has been spurred by rising trade optimism, diminishing fears of a recession, while the barometer for the Fed to raise rates is incredibly high (and its balance sheet continues to grow).

The People's Bank of China overnight also lowered one of its key interest rates for the first time since 2015, signaling further easing across the globe.