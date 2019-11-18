TikTok owner to launch music streaming - FT

TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology (BDNCE) is in discussions with the "big three" recording labels: Universal Music, Sony Music (NYSE:SNE) and Warner Music, sources tell the FT.

It is seeking global licensing deals for songs on its new music subscription service, which it hopes to launch - as soon as next month - in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia and Brazil, before a future opening in the U.S.

Pricing remains unclear, though ByteDance is expected to cost less than the $10 a month charged by Spotify, Apple and others.