Dicerna inks deal with Novo Nordisk for liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have entered into an agreement to discover and develop novel therapies for the treatment of liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases using Dicerna’s GalXC RNAi platform technology.

The collaboration plans to explore more than 30 liver cell targets and may deliver multiple clinical candidates.

Each company retains rights to co-develop and co-commercialize product candidates.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dicerna will receive:

An upfront payment of $175M and a $50M equity investment in Dicerna at a premium.

$25M annually during each of the first three years of the collaboration, contingent on Dicerna delivering RNAi molecules for a defined number of targets.

Up to $357.5M per target in potential milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on product sales ranging from the mid-single-digits to mid-teens.