Aerie Pharma to acquire Avizorex Pharma

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Avizorex Pharma, S.L. (AVX Pharma), a Spanish ophthalmic pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the treatment of dry eye disease, in an all-cash transaction.

Aerie will make an upfront payment of $10M and AVX Pharma shareholders will be eligible to receive additional payments subject to achievement of certain milestones, plus royalties on net sales of approved products from AVX Pharma’s development pipeline.

In addition to AVX-012, Aerie will also be acquiring rights to other compounds targeting TRPM8. The transaction is expected to close before year end.