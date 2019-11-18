Merck and Bayer's vericiguat successful in late-stage heart failure study

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and collaboration partner Merck (NYSE:MRK) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial trial, VICTORIA, evaluating vericiguat in patients with worsening heart failure, met the primary endpoint.

Specifically, the study showed that treatment with vericiguat, combined with available heart failure therapies, resulted in a statistically significantly greater time to the first occurrence of a composite of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalization compared to placebo plus available heart failure therapies.

Vericiguat stimulates an enzyme called soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) which plays a key role in regulating pulmonary vascular tone.

Bayer markets another sGC stimulator, riociguat, branded as Adempas, approved in the U.S. in October 2013 for pulmonary hypertension.

The results will be presented at a medical meeting in 2020.