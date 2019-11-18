Protalix Bio +25% premarket on successfully completing pre-BLA meeting for accelerated approval of PRX‑102

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) and its development partner, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., have completed a successful Type B Pre-BLA meeting with the FDA regarding the Accelerated Approval pathway for pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX‑102) for the treatment of Fabry disease.

The BLA will include data from the Company's completed phase I/II clinical trials of pegunigalsidase alfa and from its ongoing phase III BRIDGE clinical trial.

The BLA is expected to be submitted by April 2020. The FDA indicated that no additional clinical trials will be required for the proposed BLA submission.

If approved, PLX will be eligible to receive a milestone payment from Chiesi.