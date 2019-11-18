United Bankshares, Carolina Financial to merge in $1.1B deal

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) agrees to acquire Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) in a stock swap valued at ~$1.1B.

Carolina Financial stockholders will get 1.13 UBSI shares for each CARO share held; values CARO shares at ~$44.65 each based on UBSI's closing price of $39.51 on Nov. 15, representing a premium of about 16% to CARO's closing price of $38.59 on Nov. 15.

Combined company will have ~$25B in assets and more than 200 locations.

Carolina Financial CEO Jerry Rexroad will join United as a board member and executive officer.

Merger expected to close in Q2 2020.

Carolina Financial's pending acquisition of Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ:CART) is expected to close before the end of 2019.