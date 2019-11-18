Manchester United +3% after EBITDA improves

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) tops estimates on flat FQ1 revenue of £135M.

Matchday revenue was up 36% to £22.1M and commercial revenue was 5.9% higher to £80M to help offset a 23% drop in broadcasting revenue during the quarter to £33M. Non-participation in the UEFA Champions League hurt the club's revenue tally during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was £34.8M vs. £29.4M a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects FY20 revenue to fall in a range of £560M to £580M and adjusted EBITDA of £155M to £165M.

Shares of Manchester United are up 2.58% premarket to $16.65.

Previously: Manchester United EPS beats by £0.06, beats on revenue (Nov. 18)