Karuna up 86% premarket on positive KarXT data

Thinly traded micro cap Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) is up 86% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KarXT in schizophrenia patients with acute psychoses.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in a scale called PANSS at week 5 compared to placebo. Specifically, participants receiving KarXT showed a mean relative reduction in PANSS score of 11.6 points versus control (p<0.0001). Historically, changes as small as five points have been sufficient for regulatory approval.

Key secondary endpoints were also met.

On the safety front, the discontinuation rate was 20% compared to 21% for placebo. Two patients in each arm dropped out due to treatment-emergent adverse events. The most common adverse events were constipation, nausea, dry mouth, dyspepsia (indigestion) and vomiting. 91% of treated patients escalated to the increased dose (similar to placebo).

KarXT is an orally available combination of xanomeline (a novel muscarinic receptor agonist) and trospium (a muscarinic receptor antagonist). The company says it has the potential to be a new treatment option of debilitating CNS disorders but without the unwanted side effects associated with current antipsychotic medications.

The company intends to review the data with the FDA in Q2 2020. A Phase 3 trial should launch by the end of 2020.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.