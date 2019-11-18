Volkswagen expects economies of scale with ID.3
Nov. 18, 2019 7:29 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)VWAGYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess says the new ID.3 electric vehicle being built by the company will be 40% cheaper than the Golf EV it manufactures.
- Diess says about 5% to 10% of the savings are from dedicating an entire plant to EV manufacturing, while the structure of the battery and modular layout also allow for economies of scale benefits.
- The ID.3 is expected to be launched with three different battery choices (45 kWh battery with 205 miles range, 58 kWh battery with 261 miles range and 77 kWh battery with 341 miles range).