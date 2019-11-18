Stein Mart looks for edge with jewelry

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) announces the launch of a fine jewelry department in 51 stores and online called the Stein Mart Jewel Box.

Stein Mart says its fine jewelry is being offered at 40% to 60% off the prices of competitors. While currently available in select stores and online, the company plans to roll out the full assortment to more doors in 2020.

"The addition of fine jewelry allows us to expand our luxury offerings and is another way we differentiate from other off-price retailers," says Stein Mart President MaryAnne Morin.

Source: Press Release