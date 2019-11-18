Qudian sinks 5.3% after year guidance revenue shrinks

Qudian (NYSE:QD) slides 5.3% after the Chinese online lender cuts its full-year 2019 outlook to reduce its risk-taking loan balance and focus on higher quality borrowers through its open-platform.

QD now sees RMB 4.0B ($570M) vs. its previous guidance of RMB 4.5B.

Q3 adjusted non-GAAP net income of RMB 1.06B ($148.6M), or RMB 3.34 (47 cents) per ADS, misses the average analyst estimate of 51 cents per ADS and increases from RMB 694.3M, or RMB 2.17 per ADS, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of RMB 2.59B ($362.5M) increased 34% Y/Y, primarily due to the ramp up of its open-platform initiative.

Total number of registered users at Sept. 30, 2019, of 78.3M rose 12% from a year earlier.

New active borrowers from loan book business and transaction services business increased by 15% to 669,111 in Q3 2019 from 580,727 in Q3 2018.

