Gulfport Energy to stop share buybacks, cut jobs; Houston to leave board

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) says it is suspending its stock buyback program, changing its board and cutting its total workforce by ~13%.

In suspending its share repurchase program, GPOR cites current market conditions and a weak near-term gas price outlook.

Chairman David Houston will not seek re-election to GPOR's board at the company's next 2020 annual meeting, and two other directors will step down by the end of this year.

GPOR says it is making the job cuts "in an effort to improve profitability and better align the company's cost structure with the current depressed commodity price environment."

GPOR also says it recently repurchased $40.9M in face value of unsecured senior notes for $29.2M in cash proceeds, and plans to continue to pursue discounted repurchases of its unsecured senior notes.