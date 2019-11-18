WestRock +2% after BAML bump

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lifts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to a Buy rating after having the packaging stock lined up at Neutral.

BAML makes the call after attending two industry events last week.

Analyst George Staphos: "Industry participants are very constructive on its integrated model, combining corrugated and consumer packaging and machinery installations. Taking cost out of customers’ packaging lines is viewed to be an increasingly important factor driving corrugated and WRK’s business model, which marries an in-house machinery/systems capability. These points and WRK’s e-commerce offering were viewed to be important differentiators."

The firm assigns a price objective of $48 to WestRock vs. the average sell-side PT of $44.14.