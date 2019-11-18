The Medicines Company up 2% premarket on positive inclisiran data

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is up 2% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ORION-10, evaluating inclisiran, dosed twice per year, in patients with atheroslerotic cardiovascular disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) ("bad" cholesterol). The data were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia.

The study met the primary endpoints, demonstrating 58% reductions in placebo-adjusted LDL-C levels and 56% reductions in time-averaged placebo-adjusted LDL-C levels from days 90 through 540 (both p levels were <0.0001). Key secondary endpoints were also met.

Inclisiran's safety profile was similar to control.

Inclisiran is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9, a protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism. In contrast to PCSK9 inhibitors (like Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Repatha and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Praluent), PCSK9si works by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver. MDCO is collaborating with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) on development under a 2013 agreement.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application this quarter followed by an application in Europe in Q1 2020.

Data from ORION-9 will be presented today.