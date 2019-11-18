Axovant's AXO-AAV-GM1 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for GM1 gangliosidosis

The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Axovant Gene Therapies' (NASDAQ:AXGT) AXO-AAV-GM1, for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

The Company is planning to complete enrollment of patients in Part A of the AXO-AAV-GM1 registrational program evaluating safety and efficacy and expects to announce 6-month data in mid-2020.

GM1 gangliosidosis is a progressive and fatal pediatric lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the GLB1gene leading to impaired production of the beta-galactosidase enzyme.