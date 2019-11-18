New Residential forms joint venture with Landed

New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) subsidiaries NewRez LLC and Shelter Mortgage form a joint venture with San Francisco-based Landed Inc. and will call it Landed Home Loans.

The new venture is based in Colorado and is recruiting a centralized sales leader and team to support borrowers in select markets nationwide.

Landed offers a shared equity down payment program, works with school employees to help them navigate and access a range of options for buying a home, and offers education in finance and the homebuying process.

Landed Home Loans is creating a centralized platform with a customized origination and operations system, designed specifically for Landed customers.