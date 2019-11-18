Twitter target lowered on Q3, visibility

BMO lowers its Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) target from $45 to $33, saying headwinds in the recent Q3 report "proved more material than our expectations."

Twitter shares are down more than 35% from a September high, and BMO says the company is "increasingly intriguing" at these levels.

BMO is positive on Twitter's platform health focus and the video ad strength, but remains on the sidelines due to "low near-term visibility."

Twitter shares are up 0.3% pre-market to $29.34.

The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.