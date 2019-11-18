HollyFrontier outlines new biodiesel project, to buy back $1B in shares

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) announces plans to build a renewable diesel plant in New Mexico and a $1B stock buyback program.
HFC says it will build the plant at its Artesia refinery to process soybean oil and other feedstocks into biodiesel, with production capacity of ~125M gal/year.
The company estimates the renewable diesel unit, along with rail infrastructure and storage tanks, will cost $350M, with anticipated completion in Q1 2022.
HFC says the project will be funded with cash on hand and should generate a 20%-30% internal rate of return.
The new $1B buyback program replaces all existing repurchase authorizations, which had $281M remaining.
HFC also says it plans to target an expected dividend growth rate of ~5%/year over the next three years; last week, it raised its quarterly dividend by ~6% to $0.35/share.
Last week, HFC also announced plans to bring back former CEO Michael Jennings to run the company, replacing George Damiris, who will retire at the end of the year.
