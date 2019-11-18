MSCI proposes $250M add-on notes offering

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) proposes to offer $250M of senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.

The notes will constitute a further issuance of, rank equally with, and form a single series with $500M of 4.000% senior notes due 2029 issued on Nov. 7, 2019.

If the offering is sucessfully placed, MSCI plans to use the proceeds, along with available cash, to redeem an amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2024 equal to the new notes offering.

There is currently $800M of 5.250% senior notes due 2024 outstanding.

Previously: MSCI prices $500M 4.000% senior notes due 2029 (Nov. 5)