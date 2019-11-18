Strongbridge Bio axes 15 more jobs to cut costs

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is eliminating approx. 15 positions through a reduction in headcount across the organization.

This reduction is in addition to the previous job cut of approx. 23 field-based positions related to MACRILEN (macimorelin), effective December 1, 2019. Collectively, the total reduction of overall employee is approx. 38 positions, or 34%.

Strongbridge intends to optimize its resources for completing the development of RECORLEV and continuing to grow KEVEYIS.

The company also appointed Garheng Kong, M.D., Ph.D., as Lead Independent Director of Board of Directors.