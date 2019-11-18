Salesforce boosted ahead of investor event

Jefferies (Buy) raises its Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) target from $171 to $195 and expects a long-term target update at the event with management balancing "revenue growth and margin improvement."

Cowen (Outperform, $185) is hoping for a FY21 revenue forecast. The firm notes solid data points on forward-looking outlooks and field checks showing an "uptick" in partners meeting or beating targets compared to H1.

Salesforce will hold its investor day on November 20 with a webcast available here.

CRM shares are up 0.8% pre-market to $164.55.

Salesforce has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.