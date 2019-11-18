Monmouth Real Estate boosts credit facility to $300M

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) amends and restates its credit facility to provide an additional $100.0M of bank commitments, extend the current maturity date, and reduce the capitalization rate used for valuation to 6.25% from 6.5%.

Overall pricing was improved by a range of five basis points to 35 bps, based on Monmouth's leverage levels.

Provides Monmouth with a $300M unsecured credit facility comprised of two tranches -- a $225.0M unsecured revolving credit facility bearing interest at a spread of 145 bps over LIBOR at Monmouth's overall current leverage and a $75.0M unsecured term loan that bears interest at a spread of 140 bps over LIBOR.

Includes an accordion feature that allows Monmouth to increase the credit facility to $400M under certain conditions.

Along with its at-the-market equity program and dividend reinvestment and stock purchase program, the credit facility provides MNR with "ample capital to fund our acquisition pipeline, which is currently $150.5M and is expected to grow," said CFO Kevin Miller.