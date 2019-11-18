Barrick to sell Super Pit mine share for $750M

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it agrees to sell its 50% stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines in Western Australia to Saracen Mineral Holdings for $750M.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM), which once expressed interest in owning the entire site, retains the other 50% of the joint venture.

Barrick says the sale is the first step in its plan to realize at least $1.5B from asset sales by the end of next year.

Kalgoorlie's Super Pit is one of Australia's largest gold mines, with average production of 660K oz./year.