Corbus Pharma completes patient enrollment in mid-stage lenabasum study for CF

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) has completed patient enrollment in the Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of lenabasum for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).

Topline data is expected in the summer of 2020.

426 individuals have been enrolled in the study. The primary efficacy endpoint is the event rate of pulmonary exacerbation.

Secondary efficacy outcomes include other measures of pulmonary exacerbations, change in forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1), % predicted, and change in Cystic Fibrosis Questionnaire-Revised respiratory domain score.