Vertex teams up with Molecular Templates in HSCT conditioning regimens

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) will collaborate with Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to discover and develop novel targeted conditioning regimens aimed at enhancing the process of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), including transplants conducted as part of treatment with gene therapy candidate CTX001, in Phase 1/2 development with CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

The parties will focus their efforts on discovering a new conditioning regimen leveraging MTEM's engineered toxin body platform, designed to boost the successful engraftment of new cells by selectively targeting and removing specific cells that can interfere with the process.

Under the terms of the agreement, VRTX will pay MTEM $38M upfront, including an equity investment, up to $522M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales on up to two targets. VRTX will have the option to exclusively license the molecules against the designated targets for any indication.