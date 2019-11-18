Guggenheim is the latest firm to warn on risk for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) with the LaCroix business.

"LaCroix will not stabilize until at least next year given the increased competition and the lack of meaningful innovation to generate buzz," warns analyst Laurent Grandet.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) are all competing with LaCroix.

Guggenheim assigns a price target of $31 to FIZZ vs. the sell-side average PT of $42.50. The PT is below the 52-week low on FIZZ of $38.28

Shares of National Beverage are down 40% YTD.