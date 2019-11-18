Chuy's Holdings to trim underperforming stores

Nov. 18, 2019 8:40 AM ETChuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)CHUYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) announces that it has decided to close four restaurants by the end of Q4 after analyzing underperforming locations.
  • Chuy's recognized pre-tax impairment charges of ~$6.0M related to the restaurants in Q3 and may record additional pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of approximately $2.0M to $4.0M upon the future lease terminations over the next one to two years. The company also expects to incur additional cash charges of approximately $1.0M to $2.0M over the next year related to the closures.
  • SEC Form 8-K
