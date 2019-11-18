Paulson drops opposition to Callon-Carrizo merger

Major Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shareholder Paulson & Co. says it will no longer oppose the oil producer's proposed acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), following CPE's reduced buyout offer.

Paulson had opposed the deal, saying a 25% premium was too steep and that CPE would lose its position as a Permian Basin pure play by acquiring a company with holdings in the Eagle Ford shale region.

The hedge fund now says different shareholders might have different viewpoints on the subject and thus will no longer oppose the deal but has reduced its investment position in CPE.