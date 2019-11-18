Piper likes DexCom in premarket analyst action

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) resumed with Buy rating and $8 (292% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 5% premarket.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) initiated with Speculative Buy rating and $11 (104% upside) at Benchmark.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) initiated with Overweight rating and $230 (10% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) resumed with Buy rating and $3.50 (259% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) upgraded to Buy with a $48 (18% upside) price target at Commerzbank. Shares up 4% premarket.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) downgraded to Neutral with a $27 (13% upside) price target at Citigroup citing valuation as sales acceleration for Vascepa on expanded label already priced in. Shares up 2% premarket.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) downgraded to Neutral at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) downgraded to Market Perform with a $30.75 (4% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.