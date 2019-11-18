LexinFintech +3.3% after loan origination view improves

LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) climbs 3.3% in premarket trading after Chinese online consumer finance platform boosts its 2019 loan origination guidance range to RMB 115B-RMB 125B (~$16B-$18B) vs. its prior forecast of RMB 115B.

Q3 total loan originations of RMB 37.0B increased 170% vs. RMB13.7B in Q3 2018.

Q3 adjusted net income of RMB 714M, or RMB 3.86 (54 cents) per ADS, increased from RMB 466M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 operating revenue of RMB 3.19B ($446.0M) rose from RMB 1.85B in the year-ago quarter, due to the increase in online direct sales revenue and financial services income for the quarter, driven by continuing increases in the number of active users on our platform.

