Coty +5% after striking Kylie Jenner deal

Coty (NYSE:COTY) announces a strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner.

Coty and Kylie plan to focus on global expansion and entry into new beauty categories. Jenner brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, are already two of the fastest-growing and most-engaged beauty brands on social media.

Coty says it will have overall responsibility for the portfolio's development and will leverage its global knowledge and capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, distribution, commercial and go-to-market expertise. Coty will also act as a licensee for skincare, fragrances and nail products.

All beauty categories within the new partnership will continue to be sold through leading luxury beauty retailers, as well as owned digital channels.

Under the terms of the deal, Coty will acquire a 51% ownership in the partnership for $600M. Coty expects the transaction will be accretive on a sales basis to its core fragrance, cosmetics and skin care portfolio by more than 1% over the next three years. The transaction is expected to be neutral to Coty’s earnings per share in year one, and accretive thereafter.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of FY20.

COTY +4.95% premarket to $12.50.

Source: Press Release