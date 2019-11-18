Estee Lauder buys its first Asia-based beauty brand

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) strikes a deal to acquire the rest of Have & Be Co. that it didn't previously own.

The global skin care company owns the Dr. Jart+ skin care brand and men's grooming brand Do The Right Thing.

The acquisition follows Estee Lauder's original investment made in December of 2015.

Dr. Jart+ is expected to help further strengthen Estee Lauder's leadership position in skin care, and is seen expanding the company's consumer reach in Asia/Pacific, North America, the United Kingdom and travel retail. The deal is EL's first acquisition of an Asia-based beauty brand.

The deal is expected to close in December.

EL -1.56% premarket to $188.00.

Source: Press Release