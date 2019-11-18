Caladrius Bio up 14% premarket on positive CLBS16 data

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is up 14% premarket on increased volume, albeit on turnover of only 25K shares, in reaction to results from a proof-of-concept study, ESCaPE-CMD, evaluating autologous CD34+ cell therapy CLBS16 in patients with coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD). The data were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia.

Results from 17 participants who completed the six-month follow-up period after a single intracoronary injection of CLBS16 showed a statistically significant increase in coronary flow reserve as well as statistically valid improvements in chest pain frequency, Canadian Cardiovascular Society angina classification and Seattle Angina Questionnaire scores.

Follow-up data from the remaining three patients should be available by year-end.

CMD, primarily affecting women, is a type of non-obstructive coronary artery disease that causes decreased blood flow to heart muscle.