Molson Coors takes stake in beverage incubator

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) took a large position in L.A. Libations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources say the beer company now holds a 49% stake in the company that makes nonalcoholic beverages like aloe vera water and infused seltzer. As a concept developer, L.A. Libations has had success in the past developing brands, notably selling Body Armor to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Core to Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP). Looking ahead, L.A. Libations has its eyes on CBD drinks.

Molson thinks the investment will allow it to launch new nonalcoholic drinks at a faster clip than if it had to develop new products in-house.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.