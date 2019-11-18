Morgan Stanley reels in 2020 Macau forecast

Morgan Stanley cuts its estimate for Macau 2020 gross gaming revenue growth to +2% from +3%.

The firm forecasts revenue from the mass market segment will rise 11%, while the VIP segment will see a 13% drop. Regulatory pressure on money movement and slower China property recovery are cited as two headwinds for the VIP business next year.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

