T-Mobile CEO: 'Was never having discussions' to run WeWork

In the business update call (still ongoing) following T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) news that Mike Sievert is taking over as CEO, current chief John Legere says "I want to be clear: I was never having discussions to run WeWork (WE)."

He couldn't say that at the time, he says, because T-Mobile had an announcement about his succession pending. But "I'm not retiring; I have 30-40 years ... in me."

Asked about the ongoing merger effort with Sprint (NYSE:S) (currently roadblocked by next month's trial over a multistate lawsuit against the deal), Legere says discussions to extend the merger agreement are going well but there's nothing to announce today. The companies intend to solve the issue and move forward, he says, and "last steps in discussions were at the shareholder level over the weekend."

They're "in a good spot to win the case," Legere says; "maybe we can get this wrapped up sooner than later."

Along with the CEO succession news, Legere says that Neville Ray is being named President of Technology, and CFO Braxton Carter (whose contract ran just through Dec. 31, 2019) is extending to serve at least through July 1, 2020.