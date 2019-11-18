Spill contained at Shell's Puget Sound refinery

An oil spill over the weekend was contained and cleanup has been completed at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Puget Sound refinery in Washington, the state's Department of Ecology says.

The spill occurred when a barge was transferring 5M gallons of oil to the refinery; ~20 gallons of oil reportedly were spilled but only five gallons reached the water, and the crude was contained within an area that was boomed before the transfer began.

A state law that requires deploying a boom before an oil transfer over water was "in part" the reason why damage was limited and the clean-up so quick, the department says.