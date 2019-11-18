Jefferies +2.5% after KBW expects stock buyback

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) rises 2.5% after KBW analyst Michael Brown writes that the company may buy back stock, using a gain and freed-up capital from selling its National Beef stake for $970M.

Yesterday, Jefferies agreed to sell its remaining 31% interest in National Beef to Marfrig Global Foods and expects to recognize a pretax gain of ~$210M; sees deal closing by the end of the month.

The company may reduce its share count by ~20%, if completed in 2020, and bring Jefferies close to its target of 250M shares outstanding, Brown said.

The sale, though, could be a near-term challenge as National Beef was the strongest cash-flow business within the Merchant Bank, he wrote.

Rates JEF market perform with a $22 price target.

Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 1 Neutral).