Election year reprieve for vaping?

President Trump is said to be delaying a decision on further vaping restrictions due to the potential political implications, according The Wall Street Journal.
A decision to crack down on vaping could be unpopular in some key swing states during an election year and impact jobs tied to small vaping-focused businesses. It's already been noted that some of Trump's rhetoric on vaping from a few months ago has been milder.
