Intelsat lower after Morgan Stanley target cut

Intelsat (NYSE:I) has come out of the open down 0.5% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target, noting odds of a bear case are higher.

The firm cut its target to $19, from $22; that still implies 42% upside.

Analyst Simon Flannery is concerned that a public auction of the midband spectrum that Intelsat wants to monetize won't take place before 2021 or even 2022.

That comes with various threats of complications, including potential litigation and risks to share of proceed splits between the satellite companies: For example, Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) is seeking a 10-12% share though it has about a 5% share of the C-band space today.

Meanwhile, there's chatter that the company was initiated at Buy with a $39 price target - now implying 195% upside - at a well regarded technology boutique (h/t Notable Calls).