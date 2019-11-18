FAA weighs plane approval revamp

"The current approach is you're answering all these questions and then it's, 'OK FAA, here’s my final exam. Grade my paper,'" FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson said in an interview Sunday. "That's the transactional approach. The holistic approach is more of a dialogue as you go through the process."
"Human factors" - like how quickly airline pilots are able to react in certain emergency situations - should also be more of a priority in the process of designing jets," he declared, adding it "probably needed to happen some time ago."
The comments come at a delicate time for the FAA and Boeing (BA +0.5%) - with the 737 MAX grounding extending into its eighth month - though Dickson said he doesn't plan to unveil specifics of the plan until the MAX is back in the air.
