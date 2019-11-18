Stocks start down from record highs

Stocks open the new week with modest losses, pulling back slightly from the record highs that closed out last week's trade; Dow -0.1% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

Stocks had been indicated higher, but CNBC reported that Chinese officials had turned pessimistic about the prospect of a U.S.-China trade deal after Pres. Trump said the U.S. would not roll back tariffs; Chinese state media said during the weekend that phase one talks were constructive.

European markets are mostly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.6% and France's CAC -0.5% , although U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% .

In the U.S., the S&P 500 energy sector ( -1% ) is the biggest early laggard, followed by materials ( -0.4% ) and communication services ( -0.4% ), while utilities ( +0.5% ), healthcare ( +0.4% ) and real estate ( +0.4% ) start with gains.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields down 3 bps to 1.58% and 1.80%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.87.

WTI December crude oil -0.8% to $57.24/bbl.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index.