Stocks start down from record highs

Stocks open the new week with modest losses, pulling back slightly from the record highs that closed out last week's trade; Dow -0.1%, S&P -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.4%.
Stocks had been indicated higher, but CNBC reported that Chinese officials had turned pessimistic about the prospect of a U.S.-China trade deal after Pres. Trump said the U.S. would not roll back tariffs; Chinese state media said during the weekend that phase one talks were constructive.
European markets are mostly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.6% and France's CAC -0.5%, although U.K.'s FTSE +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6%.
In the U.S., the S&P 500 energy sector (-1%) is the biggest early laggard, followed by materials (-0.4%) and communication services (-0.4%), while utilities (+0.5%), healthcare (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.4%) start with gains.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields down 3 bps to 1.58% and 1.80%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.87.
WTI December crude oil -0.8% to $57.24/bbl.
Still ahead: NAHB housing market index.
Now read: More records in store at the open »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis